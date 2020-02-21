[nicolas-cage-explores-terrifying-amusement-park-in-wally’s-wonderland-photo]

Nicolas Cage explores terrifying amusement park in Wally’s Wonderland picture

Nicolas Cage (Color Out of Room) has been taking pleasure in something of a job resurgence in the indie horror style around the previous number of years and the initial look at his upcoming project Wally’s Wonderland teases a terrifying amusement park. The whole photograph can be considered beneath!

The movie, directed by Kevin Lewis (The Drop) on a script from G.O. Parsons, follows a quiet drifter (Cage) who is tricked into a janitorial occupation at the now condemned Wally’s Wonderland. He finds himself trapped in the abandoned spouse and children leisure center populated by demonic-possessed animatronics and will have to fight for survival.

Landmark’s CEO David Ozer (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, Wynonna Earp), Grant Cramer (Lone Survivor) and Jeremy Davis (The Avenue Racer) are hooked up to generate the venture along with Cage and Mike Nilon, with Foresight chairman Mark Damon, Screen Media Ventures President David Fannon and SVP of Worldwide Acquisitions Seth Needle govt creating.

Output on Wally’s Wonderworld is presently underway in Atlanta.

In addition to Cage, the film is established to star Emily Tosta (Bash of Five, Mayans M.C.), Beth Grant (No Place for Old Adult men), Ric Reitz (The Resident) and Chris Warner (Machete). Landmark Studio Group has joined the task to develop together with Landafar Enjoyment, JD Enjoyment, Saturn Films, and Screen Media Ventures, with Baffin Media Limited and Fantastic Position Media also supporting.