Nicolas Cage is exhibited as loved by a new girlfriend during the Independent Spirit Awards – Up News Info

WENN / Instar

According to a source, the actor is watching & # 39; protector & # 39; of his girlfriend, whose identity is not yet known, and always & # 39; takes his hand or puts his hand on his lap & # 39 ;.

News Info –

Nicolas Cage He introduced himself to the new woman in his life during the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, February 8.

The “Con Air” star had no trouble showing affection to her new girlfriend while attending the annual award ceremony in Santa Monica, California, where Cage was a presenter.

“Nicolas and his date seemed comfortable together,” an eyewitness tells us Weekly. “Nic seemed to be protecting her, always holding her hand or putting her on his lap. They stood side by side all night. She seemed to be comfortable with him and wanted to be close to him.”

The identity of his love interest has not been revealed yet, but the couple’s romance comes almost a year after the actor applied for the annulment of his marriage to Erika Koike, just four days after they became husband and wife at an improvised wedding in Las Vegas .

At that time, Cage insisted that the union be based on fraud because his girlfriend did not reveal his criminal record and his relationship with another person. She challenged the accusations and they ended a divorce in May instead of annulment.

Cage, 56, has been married three times before: with Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presleyand Alice Kim, the mother of her 14-year-old son, Kal-El.

He is also the father of the 29-year-old Weston actor from a previous relationship.

