Nicole Byer Will Not Be Tired Of The Blood Tests This Means She Will Never Hit The Horse

It seems like maybe for people like you who meet fans often, and in public places, maybe when this is all over it can be easier. Everyone is going to get used to it by so you can get a little bit more of a private space back.

I really fucking hope. I love people. I like when people come to my shows, but the level of interaction that sometimes people just play is a bit distracting. Like the button they pull on your back. You don’t like, I don’t know you! And then you don’t want to embarrass anyone, you don’t say anything. You just go home and you’re like, Oh, I feel dirty.

There is this thing where you have a podcast and you are in people’s ears and they feel like they know you this way. It’s way different than being broadcast on TV, I think.

Yeah, because of what you did when you listened. You drive to work. So I go with you to work every day or you do your laundry or you wash dishes or make dinner for your partner. So it is, it is a different level of relationship. I got it.

And do you feel like you can tell if you meet someone, if they know you by your stand up or by Nailed Him !? Is there a difference in the way people approach you?

Only if they like big fans, because they will look at me for a long time. And that drives me crazy because one of the biggest fears is like telling someone, Oh, do you want a picture? And they were like, No, you have some of your fucking faces. And you’re still thinking, Oh, I’m sorry, I think you know who I am. That’s just the difference. But if I go on a date or something or meet someone new, if they are charming, they often say it doesn’t go up, but in conversation they will be like, Oh, I know you from X, Y, and Z. Also it’s LA So you know, a lot of people work in LA, so it’s not like I’m special.

So I want to go back to the beginning of Nailed It! I know you talked a little bit before about how the filmmakers brought you the idea. I wonder if there is an audition, or if they have received feedback from you on what the report might look like. Because it seems like the show is created around you in a way that not all this reality competition is happening.

Yeah, I got really, really, lucky. Magical elves carried the idea to me and they were like, we are lovers of your jokes. They were genuinely concerned about the landlord pointing to the line of criticism but calling out the truth of the situation. I was like, well, in other words not my jam. I don’t like to be cruel to people, but I think I can sense the humor but also, well, your actions are pretty wild, right? And then hopefully they can laugh at themselves. We shot for 10 hours a block. So they can cut eight different directions as we shoot. I think a lot of times what happens is we watch people bake for two hours. It is very difficult to get involved watching a baker for two hours. So with all the tangents and stuff you see, none of that was planned. If you have become bored, you try and get food, or you try and make Jacques laugh, or you tell him jokes or something. So I feel like it has developed around me because we spend a lot of time shooting and I have ADD, so my mind is going around.

