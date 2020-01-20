Nicole Kidman admits that she now feels “better protected” after marrying Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman shared a few loving words about husband Keith Urban, revealing that he gives her the security she craves.

In a new interview with Sunday Life, the Australian actress said that she was a little afraid before she met the musician, but now feels completely protected by his side.

“I feel most comfortable and safe when I’m with Keith,” the 52-year-old said. “Having a partner at your side with whom you can speak, who loves you and who loves you brings everything into balance.

“I was more scared before I met him,” she revealed. “Now I feel protected thanks to my great friend and wonderful partner.”

The couple, who married in 2006, share two daughters with the 11-year-old Sunday Rose and the 9-year-old Faith Margaret. Together with 52-year-old Urban, Kidman said that her girls help keep an eye on everything.

“I’m naturally introverted, pretty quiet – someone who would rather stay at home. I’m very sensitive, so I want to withdraw from stressful situations because I can deal with a lot of tension,” she said.

“When I get home, I’m most looking forward to hugging my kids and Keith. That feeling will always keep us in touch.”

Kidman’s comments reflect those her husband made of his “beyond” supportive wife on the November Today show.

“As with any strong relationship, there’s the Simpatico, je ne sais quoi,” he said of the program. “It’s always like that. I can’t define it.”

