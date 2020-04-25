Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban adopting a baby after a rough patch?

Nicole Kidman e Keith Urban according to a report they are adopting a child. The couple allegedly tried to conceive on their own, but they chose adoption after failing to do so. Gossip Cop It seemed like the story was a bit sketchy, so we did some research of our own.

“Baby joy for Nicole and Keith!” shouts the last issue of the Globe. According to the magazine, the “brave” Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban will adopt a baby after failing to conceive a child through IVF treatments.

“Nicole was baffled that she was not able to get pregnant after many years of trying to go through IVF,” said an unnamed source. Kidman gave birth to his eldest daughter, while a surrogate gave birth to his second son. The privileged anonymous says Urban approached his wife one day and said, “Why don’t we adopt?”

“Nicole always thought adoption was a beautiful way to create and expand a family and there are so many children who need a good home,” the source says. “They’re looking for a boy from the age of the newborn to the age of three.” Other anonymous sources state that Keith Urban “was desperate to have a child, so this is the logical way to do it!”

The magazine claims that Nicole Kidman’s experience adopting two children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, as well as her time playing an adoptive mother in the film Lion, sealed the deal for the actress. The Globe then refers to its previous coverage of the couple’s “rough patch” due to their busy schedules in 2019. However, it says the couple “patched things up” after Kidman stopped his career.

“Spending quality time brought Nicole and Keith closer than ever,” concludes the original anonymous tipster. “They can’t wait to have a child, and Sunday and Faith are delighted that they’ll have a little brother too!”

Here’s what’s really going on with Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s plans for her family

There are some bad things in history. For one thing, Nicole Kidman has said in several interviews in recent years that while she and her husband would probably have more children if they had known each other earlier in their lives, they are as happy with their family as they are now. He even joked about Keith Urban being “maxed out” with his current swimming. If the alleged confidentiality of the family was legitimate, I would think they would know how little the couple wants to add to their family.

The other problem with this article is the fact that half of it started with Kidman playing an adoptive mother in a movie four years ago. He also starred in Paddington, but does not host an early bear. Our guess is that a Globe writer recently watched Lion while he was in quarantine like the rest of us and thought it would be a good rumor to make up for it.

It is also worth mentioning that the previous “report” on the couple’s hard patch was probably false. We removed it when it was originally published in October. To recap, Nicole Kidman had a number of projects in the works over the past year, and although they are likely to be on the air at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is evidence that she did not “take a break” from Hollywood. of Kidman dismissed the story completely.

While the paw take is placed on the back for its fake patch history, it pretty much ignores its most recent piece about the pair. A few weeks ago, the publication published an article stating that Nicole Kidman was mortally afraid that her husband would fall while on tour. Of course, it doesn’t make sense for a couple to fight a relapse just before agreeing to adopt a child, so the exit ignores their own words to propel this narrative. If a starting point can’t even keep track of what you said less than two months ago, how can you be trusted to report on anything even remotely credible?

That said, we still wanted to be safe with this adoption claim. We come to Keith Urban’s spokesman, who summed up the entire history of Globe’s publications with his response: “Whatever you report, you can assume it’s (makeup).”