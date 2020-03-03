nicole-kidman,-keith-city-got-into-a-struggle-on-the-set-of-her-new-film?

(Getty Photographs)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban did not get into a “jealous blow-up” fight on the established of the actress’s new film, despite a phony tabloid report. The whole story is made up. Gossip Cop can exclusively debunk it.

Kidman and Urban’s marriage is “in turmoil,” at least in accordance to this week’s challenge of New Idea. The tabloid alleges that the star few seemed unhappy as Urban compensated his spouse a go to on the established of her impending film, The Prom. “Keith and Nicole usually put on a smiling general public entrance,” the magazine writes, “but are items likely bitter?”

Intended “sources” convey to the tabloid that the pair are “going through some rocky times” pursuing Kidman’s infamous kiss with her Large Very little Lies co-star Alexander Skarsgard at the 2017 Emmys. “Keith is finding it really tricky to have faith in Nicole with other adult men on established,” promises the suspicious tipster, introducing that whilst City “knows it’s just acting… he’s even now scarred from seeing how shut Nicole and Alex are.”

These promises are fully fake. Whilst New Strategy is seemingly not able to detect who or the place their information will come from, Gossip Cop checked in with Kidman’s spokesperson, who confirms for us that there is “no truth” to the story. The tabloid presents a couple blurry, random images of City and Kidman on set collectively and insists the two search “tense,” but these pics have been cherry-picked from a larger group of illustrations or photos, ones the are substantially far more optimistic. Other pictures leaked from the set on the identical day present Urban and Kidman smiling as they wander about collectively.

Whilst Kidman’s kiss on the lips with Skarsgard did make headlines in 2017, the second is nearly a few a long time old at this point. Kidman resolved the challenge on the Graham Norton Demonstrate back again in 2017, pointing out that it was just a “congratulatory kiss” for her co-star’s Emmy gain. “I also kissed my spouse, as well,” she additional. Other sites have pointed out that Urban didn’t seem to be notably bothered by the second. As usual, this is just a scenario of a tabloid striving to drum up drama that is not there.

Maybe it’s simply because Kidman and City always search so content and purposeful, but New Concept would seem determined to uncover a trace of turmoil hiding underneath. In the earlier calendar year, Gossip Cop has debunked numerous phony rumors about the pair from that tabloid by itself. Previous April, City allegedly warned his wife’s Undoing costar Hugh Grant to continue to be absent from her. That November, pop singer Pink supposedly “saved” Kidman and Urban’s marriage. Most recently, the few ended up stated to have skipped this year’s Oscars ceremony because of to marital strife. Gossip Cop identified none of these stories to have any real truth in any respect.