[nicole-kidman,-keith-city-skipped-oscars-mainly-because-their-relationship-is-in-hassle?]

(Getty Photos)

A tabloid statements the motive Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban skipped the Oscars previously this month is for the reason that their marriage is in problems. Gossip Cop can appropriate the story. There is no fact to it.

“Nicole Flees Hollywood” reads a headline in the hottest concern of New Idea. The accompanying posting says the actress is drained of Los Angeles and keen to go to Australia, but her spouse wishes to keep in the U.S. to aim on his state tunes profession. In accordance to a intended source, Kidman’s demonstrate business enterprise friends were amazed she didn’t attend the Academy Awards to guidance Bombshell co-stars Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie, who ended up each nominated. But amongst her supposed marital issues and disdain for Hollywood, she resolved to keep away from the ceremony.

Absolutely nothing about the tabloid’s article is remotely factual. Kidman and Urban weren’t at the Academy Awards simply because they had been dwelling with their two kids in Nashville, where by they all viewed the clearly show with each other. The region star reported at a push convention before a concert, “We designed a big sport out of it, Nic and I and the two young ones. We had a sheet each individual and we had to fill it all in ahead of the issue started off. And obviously a ton of the groups none of us have a clue, we just decide at random.” Kidman was not nominated for an Oscar this year, and neither was her motion picture Bombshell. The fact that she made a decision to continue to be property with her partner and youngsters instead of demonstrating up just mainly because her co-stars were nominated doesn’t point out that she hates Hollywood.

In fact, on the night of the Oscars, Kidman shared a throwback picture of herself at a past ceremony, and wrote, “Remembering magical recollections from #Oscars past! Wishing all people there a superb night xx.” The actress went out of her way to commemorate the 2020 Academy Awards inspite of not becoming nominated. In the meantime, Kidman and City celebrated Valentine’s Working day at Dolly Parton’s Dollywood theme park in Tennessee, exactly where she’s very joyful spending most of her time residing.

The spouses individual homes all about the phrase, including in both equally Australia and Los Angeles, in which they expend a great deal of time as properly. Their living scenario has never been an challenge. Kidman also celebrated Valentine’s Day on Instagram with a picture of her and Urban, along with the caption, “My Valentine permanently.”

New Notion’s tale is baseless on each individual degree. Kidman is not sick of Hollywood, she’s not owning marriage difficulties and she does not want to flee to Australia. These promises are all primarily based on the term of an unfamiliar supply, but Gossip Cop checked in with the actress’s spokesperson, who confirms there’s “no truth” to any of them.

The tabloid has regularly confirmed to have zero perception into the couple’s relationship. Again in 2018, Gossip Cop identified as out the journal for wrongly reporting that Kidman and City were being getting a “$413 million divorce.” Various months later on, the outlet change gears and explained Kidman and City ended up possessing a child boy. Neither of those people phony situations panned out.