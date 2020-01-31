is Nicole Kidman tried to put Charlize Theron with a southern gentleman? This is the completely unfounded rumor on the pages of one of the tabloids this week. Gossip Cop can expose it.

According to starKidman, as a co-star, has urged her friend and Bombshell to stop looking for romance in Los Angeles and instead go to Nashville. An alleged “insider” claims, “Charlize has given up finding love in Hollywood” and “Nicole thinks she could find someone in Nashville who is special and down to earth.”

The tabloid goes on to say that Kidman, who lives in Tennessee with her husband Keith Urban, already has “applicants queuing up to meet Theron.” “She has male friends 180 degrees from what you would find in LA,” continues the questionable source, “which is a big draw for Charlize.”

Whether Theron California gave up men or not Gossip Cop finds no truth about the rumor that Kidman is helping her find love in Nashville. This story and its suspiciously knowledgeable tipster have no reason at all. A source near Theron confirms that the rumor was wrong. Regardless of Theron’s personal situation, it is clear that Star’s alleged “insider” has no inside information on the subject.

This is not the first time that the tabloid has been reporting false rumors about the two actresses. Last October, the tabloid incorrectly reported that Theron Kidman asked to play “matchmaker” for her and match her with a friend of Urban. This story was also a fiction. Gossip Cop checked in with a reliable source and received confirmation that Kidman has not connected Theron to anyone.

Since Theron declared himself “shockingly available” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April of last year, there has been a flood of dating rumors. In a particularly offensive story earlier this month, OK! Theron claimed that she was single because “the boys are intimidated by their confidence” and that she has to learn “to relax and laugh a little”. Gossip Cop investigated this claim and found it wrong. Theron may be a powerful force, but there is no evidence that she is trying to change this to appease her applicants.

Other publications have reported that Theron has gotten into romantic entanglements with everyone from Trevor Noah to Seal to Brad Pitt. All of these fake stories were blown up by Gossip Cop, One lesson that the tabloid press never seems to learn is that sometimes a cigar is just a cigar and a friendship is just a friendship.