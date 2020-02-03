Nicole Kidman refused to join Keith Urban at Grammys?

Keith urban turned up not just because of a “bitter struggle” with the Grammys Nicole Kidman, A tabloid accuses the singer of lying to reporters because his wife is absent from the red carpet, but the rumor is utter nonsense. Gossip Cop can expose it.

When Urban turned up alone last month to present an award at the Grammys, he said Kidman was at home with the flu. It’s flu season, but that sensible explanation hasn’t stopped women’s Day of wild guesses about other reasons Kidman didn’t show up.

According to a “source”, Urban once told his friend Blake Shelton backstage that he and Kidman had just had an explosive dispute over Urban’s apparent excessive commitment to his music career. “Nicole finally stormed out of the house with the girls in tow,” crows the rather questionable insider. The magazine also quotes more nameless witnesses who call Urban “sad”, “distracted”, “desperate” and “defeated”.

Despite all this overwhelming “evidence” Gossip Cop I can only report that the rumor and accusation that Urban accuses the reporters is completely wrong. We contacted a representative from Urban who confirmed that the story was completely made up. Kidman wasn’t there because she was sick. End of the story. The country star spokesman even said, “I think they have to fill their pages somehow.”

Women’s Day writers would do well to look up the definition of “Occam’s razor,” the principle that the simplest explanation is probably the right one. Urban left the ceremony quickly after the end of the Grammys, a move the tabloid seemed to suggest was due to the fact that when he was on stage, he was “a total mess”. But as the far more reliable People magazine emphasized, it was probably because Urban wanted to be by his sick wife’s side. “She’s at home with our girls tonight and I’m going home as soon as possible,” he told the magazine.

News from People magazine and other reputable sources only indicate the positive attitude of the Kidman-Urban marriage. In a January interview with Sunday Life, Kidman said about Urban that “someone you can talk to, who loves you, and whom you love, has a partner at your side who balances everything.” to call him a “great” friend and a wonderful partner. “

The couple’s marriage is the focus of almost constant tabloid speculation. Already in November 2019 Gossip Cop made a list of all the rumors about Urban and Kidman’s supposed jealousy that we should have exposed – there were five in 2019 alone. In December, New Idea claimed that the two had started marriage counseling. Just this January, Women’s Day made another ridiculous claim that Kidman had warned Jennifer Lopez to stay away from Urban. Gossip Cop both stories also broken.

swell

Falcone, Dana Rose. “Keith Urban says he’s going home from Grammys as soon as possible to take care of Nicole Kidman, who has the flu.” People, January 26th, 2020.

Schuster, Andrew. “Nicole Kidman warns Jennifer Lopez to stay away from Keith Urban?” Gossip Cop, January 20, 2020.

Schuster, Andrew. “Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban in marriage counseling for the holidays?” Gossip Cop, December 23, 2019.

Scott, Hugh. “Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban jealous of each other?” Gossip Cop, November 12, 2019.

“‘I always want to find challenging roles’: Nicole Kidman’s Renaissance” Sunday Life Magazine, January 19, 2020.