Nicole Kidman warns Jennifer Lopez about Keith Urban?

To have Nicole Kidman really warn Jennifer Lopez stay away from … Keith urban? This is what one of the tabloids would like readers to believe. Gossip Cop can expose the wrong story.

According to women’s Day, Kidman was “downright frosty” for Lopez at last week’s Critics’ Choice Awards. “Nic definitely feels uncomfortable with her surroundings,” says an alleged source of the publication. “You could feel the tension in the air.” The reason? The outlet claims that Kidman and Urban almost split up in 2014 because he was “flirty” with Lopez on the set of American Idol.

“They had some sneaky arguments about Keith and J. Lo, and Nic doesn’t seem to be over it,” the alleged insider adds. “You can’t blame her. All pictures of Keith and J. Lo snuggled up to each other, joking and whispering sweet things in their ears, that would have stung Nicole.”

Lopez is happily engaged to Alex Rodriguez, but the suspicious tipster claims Kidman has made it clear that she still has an eye on her. “Nic made a few sharp comments within earshot of Jennifer and said she was glad Keith wasn’t here or that she had to keep him on a leash with J.Lo.” She wasn’t kidding, and Jen understood it clearly. Jennifer can’t believe that Nicole has a grudge against harmless flirting six years ago. ‘

Before presenting the photographic evidence of why this story is fake, we should mention that the “insider” Lopez is within a few sentences of “J. Lo ”,“ Jennifer ”and“ Jen ”. Which is it? How does this one “source” know how Kidman and Lopez deal with the situation?

Regardless, Kidman and Lopez were invited to a very friendly chat at the Critics’ Choice Awards last week. There was a photo of the two actresses laughing together and another of the duo who put their arms around each other. They also posed for a shared picture at the ceremony Gossip Cop used as the main image above. These photos tell the exact story – Kidman and Lopez are friendly and probably met when the singer judged American Idol with Urban.

Still, Gossip Cop Checked in at a source near the situation that confirms that the magazine’s report is nonsense. This idea that the Bombshell star has problems with jealousy arises again and again on Women’s Day. In September we debunked a very similar story about Kidman warning Taylor Swift to stay away from Urban. In November, the tabloid invented a story in which Kidman was suspicious of Urban’s relationship with Miranda Lambert. Lopez is simply the newest goal in an ongoing and fictional narrative.