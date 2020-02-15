[nicole-richie-has-‘baby-fever’-now-that-cameron-diaz-has-welcomed-a-little-one?]

” width=”615″> (Getty Illustrations or photos)

Is Nicole Richie keen to have one more baby immediately after looking at sister-in-law Cameron Diaz welcome her to start with kid? That’s what one particular of the tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop can ensure the story is fabricated.

Richie shares a 12-calendar year-outdated daughter and a 10-12 months-previous son with her partner Joel Madden, but according to Existence & Style, she would like a further child right after assembly Diaz’s one-thirty day period-outdated daughter, who she shares with Benji Madden. A supposed resource tells the magazine, “Having been over to Cameron’s place to assistance out with the toddler, she forget about how awesome it is to be a new mother and has become all broody.”

The alleged tipster goes on to say that Richie’s husband “is on the fence” when it comes to getting more kids. “He thinks two is more than more than enough,” states the seemingly phony supply.

The tabloid’s tale was invented to capitalize on the information that Diaz had her very first youngster. Her sister-in-legislation does not out of the blue want a single as perfectly. In point, Richie reported in a SiriusXM job interview a few yrs in the past that seeing a friend’s new child had the reverse influence on her. “I held my friend’s toddler, and the head was wobbling all-around,” she mentioned. “And I remembered what it was like. ‘Oh, I have to view this child that I’m holding. I have to look at its neck!’ And I gave it again to my mate, I was like, ‘Take this baby!’ I am not in the proper head place to be using treatment of a baby suitable now!’”

A person calendar year later on, Richie reaffirmed her stance in a separate job interview. When questioned if she planned to develop her spouse and children, the style designer told E! Information, “I am not organizing on any extra, but you in no way know. I really don’t wanna say I never want them and then they arrive and I experience poor.” Extra young children have not appear since that job interview and there is no sign she would like them now just for the reason that Diaz experienced just one. Nevertheless, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the former actuality star, who tells us Life & Design and style’s story is created up. Richie is incredibly content material with two young children.

This is not the initially time a tabloid has exploited the marriage concerning the famous sisters-in-legislation, who are every married to the Excellent Charlotte brothers. In July 2018, Gossip Cop busted Life & Fashion’s sister outlet, RadarOnline, for falsely boasting Richie and Diaz forced their husbands to go on tour just to get them out of the household.