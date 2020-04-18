Nicolle Wallace launches Trump Tweeting “Like a Punk” in protest

Deadline: White House Organizer Nicole Wallace broke out to the President Donald Trump on Friday to undermine the continuing rules of social distance that apply across the country with a passive-aggressive challenge to social media for protests against exclusion.

Her comments came hours after sending a series of all-out, rhetorical tweet call-to-arm rhetoric, urging anonymous individuals to “LIBERATE” in three states. He singled out Michigan, Virginia and Minnesota for his criticism, despite dozens of states setting up similar shelters at home.

Perhaps not coincidentally, these warring states also have democratic governors and have been the recent site of protests against exclusion with strong right-wing ties. For example, the rally in the state capital of Michigan this week, which clearly restricted social security measures and featured swastikas and federal flags, was organized at the party by a conservative defense group with ties to the education minister. Betsy DeVos.

“Right now, like everyone else in Donald Trump’s presidency, where it’s about the fragile, adolescent, tiny ego and the huge nation that leads and makes all its decisions based on press coverage,” Wallace said of Trump. without hiding her contempt. “It simply came to our notice then. Matt Miller, is that people are dying, more than 30,000 people have died. The virus is still spreading across the country. And Donald Trump today, like punk, seemed to be tweeting about protesters. I mean, where do you see Matt Miller right now? “

“I think the news from the last 24 hours, not only that we don’t have a national test program, but they’re not going to have a national test program, was one of the most annoying moments for me since this crisis started.” said Miller, a political analyst at MSNBC. “I think about it compared to the previous crises that the presidents managed. Look, we know that we were late to try the ground, because the president in January and February did not pay attention and when he paid attention he actively played the crisis and had real results in the government. “

“There was no test schedule at first because he failed to do his job. Now there is no test schedule because he has decided that it is not his job, “Miller continued. “And he decided it wasn’t his job, because if it’s his job and the American people think it’s his job, then they will be responsible for the loss of life and the financial ruin that accompanies it. He is looking for anyone to blame and this leaves him in a place where he resigned from his first responsibility, to protect the American public. “

