Nicolle Wallace Rips Laura Ingraham for Downplaying Coronavirus

MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace the host of Fox News broke out Lora Ingram on Friday, blaming the primacy of a “dangerous practice” of demoting the corona.

Wallace posted a video of Ingraham’s interview with Dr. Anthony Fatsi on Thursday, during which he asked a member of the coronavirus special team if Covid-19 could “disappear”, given that SARS, another coronaio, did so without a vaccine.

“This is misleading, Laura,” said the MSNBC host as soon as the clip was finished. “Dr. Anthony Fauci took the events last night, overcoming misinformation that is often spread on this program by the host himself. For months he underestimated the virus.”

Wallace then said that Ingraham was constantly attacking orders for social distance and staying at home and continued to accuse the network of this “dangerous practice”.

“Dr. Fauci is currently under attack in some corners of the right-wing media. The whole kind of social distance movement is under attack on Fox News for many, many hours of the day and night as an overreaction,” Wallace added. It seems that there is nowhere more important to appear from there. “

Fox News as a network has implemented measures to stay at home and socially removes all their broadcasts. The network has set up 42 home studios in the midst of a coronavirus virus pandemic and their staff has no plans to return to New York and D.C. offices. until May 4, target date.

Ingraham tweeted this week approving protests against the locking of the corona in Michigan and other states.

Wallace called Rev. Al Sharpton on the show, who agreed that Ingraham’s questions were irresponsible, and reminded viewers that the President Donald Trump had re-published a post calling for Fauci to be fired earlier this week.

“It’s just that for the rest of my life I can’t figure out how you can sit in New York, where all these studios, Fox, MSNBC, and others, where 6 to 700 people die every day,” Sharpton exclaimed. “It simply came to our notice then. That will disappear, won’t it? I mean, how can you still say that when hundreds of people in this city where you are, 30,000 people die nationally, we act like these people don’t matter? “

Watch above, MSNBC.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protected]