nicu-nurse-caring-for-toddler-also-cared-for-father-33-a-long-time-ago-at-new-jersey-medical-center

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — When a man’s son was born prematurely, he found some ease and comfort right after stumbling upon an outdated and unforeseen mate: The very same NICU nurse who took treatment of him as a baby is now caring for his son.

Zayne Caldwell was born 10 weeks untimely at St. Peter’s College Medical center in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Nurse Lissa McGowan has been caring for little one Zayne in the neonatal unit. Her experience dates to back again at the very least 1986 when, incredibly, she cared for Zayne’s father David in the NICU soon after he was born 6 weeks premature.

“I experience that I was put in the appropriate spot at the appropriate time,” McGowan said.

Infant Zayne’s mother uncovered the connection though on the lookout as a result of her fiancé’s newborn book.

“She was likely as a result of it and essentially observed the photo, observed the resemblance and was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, who is this?'” Caldwell stated.

The household believes this wild coincidence could be a blessing from David’s mom, who passed away.

“It helps make me come to feel like my mother is observing around us and generally observing above her grandson and sending this angel on earth to essentially look at around her grandson like she viewed around me 33 years ago,” he explained.

Lissa McGowan explained operating in the NICU is a “scary world” but said being able to bring this family ease and comfort is amazing.

And Caldwell explained this connection aids his household really feel far better when they need to have to go away Zayne at the medical center.

“It is really really hard ample leaving him listed here each and every working day, heading to operate, coming back again. We can relaxation assured that he’s Ok just knowing that this staff is phenomenal,” he explained.