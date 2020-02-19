[NICU nurse who treated baby also cared for his father 3 decades ago]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[nicu-nurse-who-treated-baby-also-cared-for-his-father-3-decades-ago]

by: CNN Newsource

Posted:
/ Updated:

It’s a small world after all!

Just ask a New Jersey nurse who reunited with an old patient.

A photo of the nurse, Lissa McGowan with David Caldwell and his newborn son Zayne has been circulating on social media.

McGowan, a nurse at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Saint Peter’s University Hospital has been taking care of Zayne since he was admitted to the NICU.

She also happened to have taken care of Zayne’s father when he was a newborn more than three decades ago.

Caldwell and his fiancee showed McGowan a photo as proof. Then they took a photo of McGowan cradling Zayne, recreating the old image.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach

Thumbnail for the video titled

Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes

Thumbnail for the video titled

Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pres. Trump pardons ex-NFL owner with ties to Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled

st. petersburg child neglect case

Thumbnail for the video titled

Legislature Questions the Security of University Research

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hulett family cope with sudden loss of son Bradley

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss