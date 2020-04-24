Niemann Marcus may apply for bankruptcy, but in any case it needs to be slimmer

Selling a lot of Alexander McQueen dresses for $ 13,500 and Kiton’s men’s biker jacket for $ 10,795 doesn’t seem to be enough for Neiman Marcus to seek bankruptcy protection.

With an iconic 113-year history, the retailer has been struggling for many years and is being hunted down by a pandemic closing the store indefinitely. On Sunday, we filed for protection in Chapter 11 and are planning an emergency loan of $ 600 million. Hoping to be rebuilt as a healthier and perhaps leaner business. The Neiman Marcus spokesperson declined to comment.

Founded in downtown Dallas in 1907, Neiman Marcus has been a deligour fashion destination for decades and has been a favorite of women and debutants in society, with designer clothes in a luxurious setting by Roy Lichtenstein and Matisse. Is famous for its elegant Emporia. Top restaurant.

Still, despite its badness, the chain is struggling to catch up with the luxury war. In addition, the huge debt of $ 4.9 billion was slightly higher than the annual turnover, and the company was handcuffed as a result of two leveraged Dubai outs since 2006.

“The woman who had lunch may have been a typical shopper. It’s no longer the lifestyle people live in,” says Marie Driscoll, Managing Director of Luxury and Fashion Practices at Coresight Research.

Young consumers are no longer familiar with a single retailer or brand. Today’s gorgeous shoppers buy designer dresses from vintage shoes and T.J.Max from recycle shops. A few years ago, the former CEO of Neiman complained that shoppers at Neiman had diminished loyalty and less frequent visits to their stores.

Niemann does not say he does not benefit from loyal customers. The company told Fortune last year, most of its patrons spend an average of $ 16,617 a year there. About 31% of Neiman’s customers are households with net assets in excess of $ 1 million.

But we need a new generation of shoppers.

Neyman suspended the disclosure of financial information last summer when the number of creditors fell below the threshold set by US regulators. But in 2015, sales exceeded $ 5 billion.

Niemann currently maintains a nationwide fleet of 43 stores, making it the largest luxury department store business, building a wider network than it was in its heyday, ahead of Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale. And it was, to some extent, its core issue: denting its extravagant credit.

Neiman Marcus sells many of the same products as Bloomingdale’s chain, Nordstrom, Saks, from Macy’s Inc brands such as AG jeans, Theory, Canada Goose and Ted Baker, as long as ne plus Ultra can be embodied in luxury retailers. I will. on.

That is the department store Macy’s, J.C. It’s the same “same sea” that hurt Penny and Coles, but at a luxurious level. It eventually beat Barneys, which went bankrupt last summer and was liquidated in February.

“You are about to enter a world of competitive“ accessible ”luxury,” says Steve Dennis, a former Niemann Marcus executive and head of SageBerry Consulting.

In addition, Neiman did not support a high-end aura in the last decade by expanding its fleet of Last Call discount stores. The company announced in March that it would close all but three to reinforce its gorgeous image. Saks is making the same mistake with its massive Off 5th outlet chain.

But even at the very high end, Niemann faces much more fierce competition than it did a decade ago, not only from saxophones, but also from their own vendors. Luxury brands themselves such as Chanel, Brioni, Dior and Salvatore Ferragamo have opened many shops in the last decade and have much stronger websites than before.

And then there are Farfetch and Net-a-Porter, which poach a lot of businesses. To be fair, Neiman is not positive in terms of e-commerce. About 36% of that revenue is digital, more than Nordstrom or Saks are getting.

But all of this makes the next question even more urgent. What’s the 100,000 square foot Neiman Marcus store?

Lean meaning

Observers believe that the slimmer and more focused Neyman will be a more viable Neyman. After all, ubiquity is the exact opposite of luxury.

With fewer stores, Neiman can make the rest of the stores more prominent and distinctive. Observers refer to Bergdorf Goodman owned by Neiman Marcus Group and Harrods in London as models. This is a unique store that is the true destination.

The Neyman store is definitely elegant and lovely. But Driscoll likens them to a beautiful European cathedral. A majestic and beautiful homage to the days gone by.

The purpose of the store is not to browse, but to expect great surprises. Young shoppers can browse Pinterest and Instagram for ideas.

“We no longer need the charm of the store,” says Driscoll. “You need to create a theater and an event.” That’s like an in-store event with a designer or a private mini fashion show.

Whatever the format, the easier it is to have fewer stores. Neyman has already endorsed that belief in various ways. Located a year ago at the Hudson Yards Mall in New York, the store is now closed until further notice and hosts a large culinary demonstration area that is very popular with visitors.

Neiman Marcus in Hudson Yards, New York hosted the Fashion Week CBD panel in 2019. Eugene Gologlski — Getty Images of Neyman Marcus

Given the shift of shoppers from luxury department stores in recent years, many believe that consolidation is ripe. And, given how terribly luxury shopping is likely to be hurt by a pandemic, the case is more powerful.

There is again speculation in the market that Saks’ parent company, Hudson’s Bay Co., will now acquire Neiman in a bankruptcy court and merge with the chains separated. HBC is reportedly tried three times in the last decade.

The idea is to cut stores in markets that have more influence with the brand and they are closer to each other. [December’s Fortune predicted that HBC would acquire Neiman and close one-third of its chain stores.] HBC declined to comment.

Whether that happens, and whether Neyman seeks bankruptcy protection, the company keeps its position with the affection of the wealthy shoppers and seeks a slimmer retailer to carve out a more specific niche for itself. You will need to be a contractor. Already a crater, as evidenced by the quarterly results from LVMH and other conglomerates.

“We have too much room to chase too little dollars,” Dennis says.

