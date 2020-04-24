Nifty, Sensex fall in weak economic data, worries about virus drugs; ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank more than 4% slip

Bangalore: Indian stocks fell more than 1 percent on Friday, tracking weak global markets after US data highlighted the economic damage caused by the outbreak of the virus and reports that a trial drug for Treatment with COVID 19 showed uncertain results.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 1.535% to 9166.20 by 0356 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.59% to 31,359.96.

Asian stocks and US futures traded lower on Friday, with reports that Remdesivier, a Gilead Science Inc. antiviral drug, failed to help patients with COVID-19 in its first clinical trial.

An economic activity showed that US trade activity in April was a record high and showed unpleasant figures from Europe and Asia that hard orders were broken at home, production crumbs, supply chains and consumer costs were slashed.

Asia-Pacific MSCI’s broadest index outside Japan fell 0.4% and futures for the US S&P 500 minis electronic stock fell 0.72%.

“Global signs are negative, the outlook for the vaccine is declining, and there are concerns about an increase in the number of cases,” said Siddhartha Auxa, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal.

In Mumbai, financial stocks accounted for more than half of the losses, although the NSE Bank index fell nearly 3 percent in initial trading.

Private lenders ICICI Bank Ltd and Indusind Bank Ltd fell more than 4 percent and were among the top losers in the Nifty 50 index.

According to government data, India has expanded the world’s largest lock lock to curb the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 23,000 people and killed 718 people.

According to a Reuters poll predicting a slight and gradual improvement, the economy is likely to suffer its worst recession since the mid-1990s due to a three-month lockdown in June.

Shares of real estate company Oberoi Realty Ltd fell more than 4 percent, lowering the Nifty Realty index by more than 3 percent.

Britannia Industries Ltd and Bharti Infratel Ltd were among the winners.

Shares of the UK rose more than 3 percent after the announcement of the 35-rupee dividend per share on Thursday, while Infratel shares rose more than 2 percent after announcing a strong quarterly gain.