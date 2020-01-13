Niger fires army leader after deadliest attacks in years

Loading...

Nigerian president Mahamadou Issoufou has replaced the head of the army after two attacks killed at least 160 soldiers and prompted a reconsideration in the fight against jihadist groups, the government said.

Ahmed Mohamed led the army for more than two years, a period marked by a sharp increase in attacks by militants related to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda, culminating in a raid on a remote army base on Thursday that killed at least 89 soldiers.

The attack came less than a month after another at an outpost that killed 71 soldiers and raised questions about Niger’s ability to control the spread of jihadist groups across the western border of Mali and Burkina Faso.

Maj-Gen. Salifou Modi was named Mohamed’s successor on Monday, the government announced after a cabinet meeting.

Niger said it would launch a new military offensive against militants, but past campaigns have failed to curb violence despite the presence of French and American troops.

Attacks in Niger have quadrupled over the past year and, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, a non-profit research organization, killed more than 400 people.

Military campaigns by armies in the Sahel, a semi-arid strip of land under the Sahara, have also been marred by human rights violations, according to analysts, some civilians have pushed into the arms of jihadists.

In addition to the Islamic attacks, countries in the region, in particular Mali and Burkina Faso, have struggled to cope with deadly ethnic clashes between rival farms and herding communities.