[nigeria-contacts-one-hundred-people-who-may-possibly-have-been-exposed-to-coronavirus-client]



FILE Photograph: Officers check thermal scanners as travellers stroll previous on arrival of a flight into Lagos, Nigeria January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

March one, 2020

By Alexis Akwagyiram

LAGOS (Reuters) – Nigerian authorities have contacted all over 100 folks who might have been exposed to an Italian person who is the country’s first coronavirus affected person, a Lagos condition official reported on Sunday, in a bid to stop an outbreak in Africa’s most populous country.

The scenario, the first in sub-Saharan Africa, has prompted fears the virus could spread speedily in Lagos. The densely populated professional capital of 20 million persons is the most important metropolis in a region of some 200 million inhabitants.

Wellbeing industry experts are anxious about an outbreak in a location exactly where overall health techniques are previously overburdened with conditions of malaria, measles, Ebola and other infectious diseases.

The Italian guy arrived in Lagos on Feb. 24 from Milan on a Turkish Airlines flight that had a connection in Istanbul. The pursuing working day he traveled to neighboring Ogun state and was in the country for practically two whole days ahead of currently being isolated.

Asked in a phone interview about the amount of persons Nigerian authorities had been in contact with who might have experienced call with the man, Lagos condition Wellness Commissioner Akin Abayomi mentioned: “It is all-around 100 people today but that amount is rising each individual minute.”

The client is effective as a seller for cement corporation Lafarge Africa Plc in the southwestern point out of Ogun.

“The quantity is heading up all the time as we uncover individuals who were on the flight. We discovered persons who ended up on the journey to Ogun, in make contact with with him at the factory and individuals at the lodge,” Abayomi said.

Health and fitness Minister Osagie Ehanire, talking on Nigerian Television, explained the man was responding to treatment method and seemed to be “on the way to recovery”.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, in a assertion issued late on Sunday, identified as for quiet.

“President Buhari urges Nigerians not to stress about the information of this very first case of Covid-19 in our nation, as undue alarm would do us far more damage than very good,” mentioned the assertion.

Lafarge issued a statement on Sunday in which it explained its cement generation lines remained open up. It mentioned 39 people today who had been in immediate call with the gentleman experienced been quarantined.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram Additional reporting by Camillus Eboh and Felix Onuah in Abuja Editing by Mark Potter and Ros Russell)