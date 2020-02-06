Nigeria loosens visa policy to attract investment and innovation

Nigeria has announced a new visa policy that its government plans to stimulate innovation and investment in areas where the country lacks opportunities.

President Muhammadu Buhari first announced the new visa plans in December at the Aswan Forum in Egypt.

President Buhari called the new policy a “strategic decision to remove obstacles that hindered free movement of people on the continent”.

Under the new laws, short-stay guests from African Union (AU) countries will be granted a visa upon arrival.

The government will also set up a biometric database to identify visa applicants and to identify criminals searched by Interpol.

In total, there are nearly 80 new measures that, according to the government, are intended to ensure that Nigerian “visas are adapted more efficiently to the purpose of the trip and thus contribute to improving the efficiency in processing and responding to inquiries”.

President Buhari said when he announced the policy that he hoped that the international community and businesses would understand that Nigeria was “open to business.”

The new policy can be seen in the same way as the reversal of the protectionist policy of January 31 last year, which according to the Nigerian government aimed to protect local businesses.

In August 2019, Nigeria banned all goods from countries with which it has a common land border: Benin, Niger and Cameroon, effectively banning all trade – import and export – with its neighbors.

According to Nigerian officials, the motivation for this move was to stem the smuggling of goods such as rice, tomatoes and poultry to strengthen the Nigerian agricultural sector.

The move was condemned by some members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the AU, as well as political and economic think tanks, some of whom described the ban as directed against pan-Africanism.