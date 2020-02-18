[nigerian-annual-inflation-hits-in-close-proximity-to-two-yr-substantial-in-january]



People today stand upcoming to dried fish for sale at Kado industry in Abuja, Nigeria February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

February 18, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Once-a-year inflation in Nigeria rose in January to its optimum degree in nearly two a long time, information launched on Tuesday by the country’s Nationwide Bureau of Studies showed, as prices greater throughout all categories measured.

Inflation stood at 12.13% in January, in comparison with 11.98% in December, marking the fifth straight month of increases.

Nigeria shut sections of its borders in August to battle smuggling of rice and other products, but economists say the transfer has driven inflation. In October, the head of customs verified that all trade in products via land borders experienced been halted indefinitely.

The buyer inflation fee in January was the highest given that April 2018, when it stood at 12.48%. Inflation had dropped to its least expensive in nearly 4 several years in August but has risen steadily in the wake of the border closures.

A separate food stuff cost index showed inflation at 14.85% in January, as opposed with 14.67% in the earlier month.

“This rise in the food stuff index was caused by will increase in selling prices of bread and cereals, meat, oils and fats, potatoes, yam and other tubers and fish,” the stats office stated in its report.

The central financial institution has mentioned it expects to retain monetary coverage tight in 2020 to combat inflation and support the forex amidst gradual progress. The bank, which has qualified solitary-digit inflation, held its major curiosity fee at 13.five% at its last conference, in January.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram Enhancing by Andrew Heavens and Alex Richardson)