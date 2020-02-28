nigerian-prince-tega-wanogho-is-now-a-touted-nfl-draft-prospect

Wanogho started out at remaining tackle for Auburn in 2019 and acquired next-crew All-SEC honors

While he won’t be functioning out at the NFL mix after receiving his suitable knee scoped in late January, Prince Tega Wanogho, a actual-deal Nigerian prince, is drawing fascination from a quantity of teams.

Wanogho, who started at remaining deal with in 12 of Auburn’s 13 game titles in 2019 and attained next-workforce All-SEC honors, at first arrived to the United States as a basketball prospect and considered he was going to be the future LeBron James, in accordance to Yahoo.

But, actuality set it and the six-foot-5, 308-pounder produced the switch to enjoying football soon after working a 40-lawn dash in four.64 seconds in significant prime Jordan footwear during his 1st working day on the field.

The seventh of nine kids from the Nigerian metropolis of Warri, Wanogho had hardly ever performed football and rarely viewed it performed on Television ahead of he started using lining up at the two tackle positions in 2014.

The son of Prince Philip U.D. and Princess Onome Wanogho, the younger guy now jobs to go in the first spherical of the 2020 NFL draft to a staff that needs enable on the offensive line.

“Right now, I just cannot do substantially mainly because of my knee,” Wanogho advised Yahoo. “But at the similar time, I really feel like … I’m a sleeper. And I do due to the fact at the stop of the working day, I get delight in what ever I do. As a male, I just take pleasure in that, too. I come to feel like my identify is not being heard enough. But it does not make a difference to me due to the fact at the subsequent amount, no matter what team essentially drafts me, they are having a superior player. They’re obtaining a genuine move blocker and they’re acquiring one thing new.”

