Night attack on US embassy in Baghdad injures

An American top commander said that mortars were used on Monday in an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad that injured one person last night and caused material damage, not katyusha rockets, as initially reported by executives and a statement from the army.

Gene. Frank McKenzie, a top Middle East American commander, told reporters who traveled with him that the mortar attack caused a fire that was extinguished. He said that no American military members were injured, but that one American citizen suffered a minor injury but returned to work.

The two staff members of the American embassy in Baghdad, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to inform the media, initially said that rockets had been deposited late Sunday in a restaurant on American territory. A military statement said that five missiles were hit in the green zone of Baghdad, where the embassy is located.

In a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed “indignation” and accused the attack on “Iranian armed groups”, according to a statement by spokesman Morgan Ortagus from the Foreign Ministry. Pompeo said the attack was an attempt to divert attention from the repression of anti-government protesters in Iraq, the statement added.

A statement from the Abdul-Mahdi office said that Pompeo had called the Prime Minister and discussed the two measures to strengthen Iraqi forces responsible for protecting diplomatic missions and procedures to prevent similar attacks.

The Ortagus statement said that Pompeo confirmed US commitment to the Iraqi people and a “willingness to discuss the scope of our forces in Iraq over time,” the statement said.

3rd attack this month

The attack was the third to be targeted by the US Embassy this month, and the perpetrators were not immediately known. Attackers used katyusha rockets in the previous attacks and did not cause any injuries.

There was no claim to responsibility for any of the attacks. But the US has accused Iran-backed militias of targeting American interests by attacking military bases that house Americans and diplomatic missions.

The American embassy is in the green zone of the Iraqi capital and has been a flash point in the midst of greater regional tensions between the US and Iran, which have taken place in Iraq in recent weeks. Iraqi supporters of an Iranian-backed militia stormed the embassy on December 31, smashed the main entrance and set fire to the reception.

The American embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad on January 3. (Khalid Mohammed / The Associated Press)

An American drone attack on January 3, in which the highest Iranian general Qassem Soliemani was killed at Baghdad airport, led Iraqi lawmakers to adopt a non-binding resolution calling on US troops to leave Iraq. The subject has monopolized Iraqi politics.

Violence between Iraqi security forces and anti-government protesters also continued overnight, with one demonstrator shot dead in a violent action in the south of the country. Unrest was also underway in the capital, with new collisions erupting Monday near central Khilani and Wathba squares, where security forces fired tear gas and live bullets to disperse the crowd.

Embassies for 16 Western countries, including the US, issued a joint statement condemning the “excessive and deadly use of force” by Iraqi security forces and armed groups against “peaceful demonstrators, including in Baghdad, Nasiriyah and Basra. “

The statement called on the government to investigate all reported deaths of protesters since October 1, when the unrest began.

At least 500 demonstrators have died

At least 22 protesters were injured, five due to live fire, security and medical officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with the regulations.

Security forces also chased demonstrators and beat them.

A member of the security forces overpowered a female anti-government protester, dragged her by the hair and pushed her down outside the Baghdad town hall. The incident, recorded by an Associated Press photographer, was a rare occurrence in the largely male-dominated front lines of the demonstrations.

Security personnel searched the female demonstrator and tore off a protective face mask that a witness threw stones at.

Iraq has been captivated by more than four months of demonstrations about government corruption, high unemployment and Iranian influence in Iraqi politics. Security forces have killed at least 500 demonstrators. The country is also confronted with a political clash about the appointment of the next Prime Minister, after Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has resigned.

In the south, a protester was killed in the midst of a crackdown on the dawn by security forces in a protest camp in the city of Nasiriyah, an activist and a medical officer said. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with the regulations.

The police fired rounds to disperse the crowd from a central square in Nasiriyah, where protesters organized a sit-in and encouraged protesters to flee. The camping site was later burned. It was not immediately clear whether security forces or unknown groups had set it on fire. The city has been a center of unrest since the protests began.