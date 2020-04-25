Night nurse experience in a family

Carmel Costello was 73 years old when she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2016. It was the start of a long interaction with the health care system. When it became clear that the disease was terminally ill, says Carmel’s daughter Caroline, her only wish was to stay and die at home.

It was not a surprise to the family since their mother had lived in her Artane home in north Dublin for 49 years. She refused palliative care and therefore Caroline and her sister Charmaine practically moved in permanently, taking turns to take care of her.

“She was never alone,” said Caroline, turning around. “As it got worse, it got to the point where we both had to be together. One of us would go to bed and the other would stay up with mom. “

Things have changed after a particularly difficult weekend. The palliative care team referred her family to the Irish Cancer Society’s night service. The nurse, whose name was Deirdre, arrived and took over from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

They were comforted to know that they would be woken up in the middle of the night if Carmel’s health deteriorated

“I can only describe that an angel came to the door,” says Caroline.

“I can’t say how much it has made a difference for all of us as a family. It meant we could go to bed, but knowing that someone was going to be able to provide him with the care we could give him during the day. “

The family also felt taken care of, that was the level of silent support. They had the comfort of knowing that they would be woken up in the middle of the night if there was a deterioration in Carmel’s health.

She died one afternoon in December 2017. “She stayed at home until the day of her death. She introduced us to the world and we were there when she left it, ”says Caroline.

“We were able to do it because we got this support at the critical moment. You don’t have it forever, but they seem to know when you need it. “