Frightening details about how a luxurious Thai shopping mall, where a long weekend getaway with top shoppers crowded on a holiday, turned into a scene of the slaughter emerge as the police work to end a siege involving 20 people died.

The massacre in Thailand involved a “crazy major” who killed innocent buyers and wounded more than 31 in one of the country’s most popular shopping centers.

The killing spree began when Sergeant Major Jakkrapanth Thomma opened a fire in the Terminal 21 shopping mall in the northeastern city of Korat with a machine gun.

Terminal 21 is a multi-story, glass and steel shopping mall that resembles an airport terminal, full departure gates, and a large model passenger airplane that hangs over the escalators.

It also has a “control tower” at the top that offers a spectacular view of the city.

The center is popular with both tourists and Thai people, with a celebrated indoor playground and a laser tag arena for kids.

Thomma chose a time when the mall was full of buyers on Saturday evening of Makha Bucha’s long weekend, an important Buddhist holiday in Thailand.

Each of Terminal 21’s seven retail floors represents a different country, with a giant replica of the famous Paris Eiffel Tower, a model of London’s Big Ben, and a massive replica of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Some of the shootings took place in the 24-hour food court and in the mall’s supermarket, which houses a two-story golden Oscar statue.

The scenes of the slaughter occurred after Thomma argued at the Surathampithak military base, where he was stationed outside Korat on Saturday afternoon.

Korat City, also known as Nakhon Ratchaisma, is more than a three-hour drive from Bangkok.

The 32-year-old soldier had argued over a property contract and shot three people, including another soldier, Colonel Anantharot Krasae, and the colonel’s 62-year-old mother.

Then Thomma “went mad”, stole a machine gun and other weapons from the arsenal of the military base and a Humvee, and drove into town around 6pm to arrive at the mall.

Armed with the machine gun and allegedly also carrying grenades, Thomma got out of the vehicle and opened the fire.

Terrified shoppers tried to hide or flee the scene, but Thomma managed to kill several and then went to the shopping center food court, where he shot down a gas bottle that exploded as a fireball.

Once Thomma filmed himself in an army helmet, building a gun with his hand and saying, “I’m tired … I can’t pull my finger anymore.”

He also took selfies, which he posted on Facebook saying “Should I surrender” and “Nobody can escape death” on Thai.

Thomma has reportedly taken 16 people hostage and moved to the fourth floor of the mall.

Armed police officers came on the scene and stormed in to save more than 100 scared buyers when Thomma was released at the site.

The “Hanuman” police commandos went to the ground floor when the officers went in search of the armed man.

Two victims were brought out of the mall early in the morning on Sunday.

At around 1:00 a.m., the siege seemed to be approaching Deputy Prime Minister Suchart Thirasawat, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Traumatized shoppers came out of the mall and hugged anxious relatives who waited outside to see if their loved ones had weathered the killing spree.

It is not yet clear in which Thai commandos Major Thomma shot and killed to end the shooting incident.

Most recently 20 dead and 31 injured were reported.