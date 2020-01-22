Nightingales announces new album and tour

2020 looks like an exciting year for the nightingales.

After the UK tour, the group plays their first gigs in Spain and Portugal, with more European dates for later in the year.

Meanwhile, “King Rocker”, a documentary feature film about Robert Lloyd and the Nightingales, is currently in the final adaptation and will be released by Fire Films early this summer. Written by Stewart Lee and directed by Michael Cumming, the film contains an eclectic series of guest stars, including Robin Askwith and Samira Ahmed.

A series of previously unreleased material and re-releases began in November 2019 with the expanded double LP version of “No Love Lost” and will continue throughout the year and until 2021.

More news about live dates, film screenings and record relationships will follow in the coming months.

Celebrate fate: https://uknightingales.bandcamp.com/album/four-against-fate

Gig tickets: https://thenightingales.org.uk/live

No Love Lost – Extended edition: https://uknightingales.bandcamp.com/album/no-love-lost-expanded-edition

www.thenightingales.org.uk

