Nightwish releases music video for ‘Human’s new single’ Noise ‘. : II: nature. ‘Album

Finnish / British / Dutch symphonic metallers NIGHT DESIRE have released the official music video for “Noise”, the first single from their upcoming ninth studio album, “Human .: II: Nature.” , Due on April 10th Nuclear explosion, the long awaited sequel to 2015 “Endless forms at their most beautiful” will be a double album with nine tracks on the main CD and a long track divided into eight chapters on CD 2.

“Human .: II: Nature.” was added from August to October 2019 Röskö Campsite, Petrax Studios and Troykington Castle as well Finnvox Studios, by Tero Kinnunen. Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley, The mixing was done by Mikko Karmila at the FinnvoxWith Tuomas Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen, The mastering was carried out by Mika Jussila at the Finnvox,

The track list looks like this:

CD 1:

01. music



02. noise



03. shoemaker



04th harvest



05th swing



06th How is the heart



07th procession



08th Tribal



09th infinity

Disc 2:

01. All works of nature that adorn the world – Vista



02. All works of nature that adorn the world – the blue



03. All works of nature that adorn the world – the green



04th All works of nature that adorn the world – Moors



05th All works of nature that adorn the world – Aurors



06th All the works of nature that decorate the world – as quiet as the snow



07th All works of nature that adorn the world – Anthropocene (incl. “Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal”)



08th All works of nature that adorn the world – Ad Astra

NIGHT DESIRE frontwoman Floor Jansen recently told face Culture that she was “very, very happy” as the new disc turned out. “From the very first notes I said, ‘Oh, yes. There we go,'” she said. “It’s so much NIGHT DESIRE What you might expect from us: “Wow! What is that now? What’s happening?'”

She continued: “I can’t really say too much about it because there are a few things that are the same, a few things that are different. But all I can say is that I am very happy with it and I’m very excited about it and I think people who already knew that NIGHT DESIRE I will really enjoy it. “

NIGHT DESIREThe new album is the band’s second full-length album with the Dutch singer, who has been on tour with the group since 2012.

NIGHT DESIREThe latest release was the “Decades: living in Buenos Aires” Set that came out on December 6th as Blu-ray Digibook, 2CD Digipak, Blu-ray + 2CD Earbook and 3LP via Nuclear explosion, The assignment was made on September 30, 2018 at the Estadio Malvinas in Buenos Aires, Argentina, during the “Decades” Tour to support the band’s compilation album of the same name.



