nightwish’s-tuomas-holopainen-teases-a-new-auri-album

Nightwish leader Tuomas Holopainen has exposed that he’s working on a follow-up to Auri’s acclaimed self-titled debut. The facet-task attributes Holopainen, multi-instrumentalist Troy Donockley, and Finnish vocalist Johanna Kurkela (who’s also Holopainen’s wife).

“A new Auri album is in the pipeline and the plan is to get it recorded and unveiled some time through 2021,” he says. “We presently have about seven or 8 songs finished so it is really only a subject of acquiring the time and the area to document all those songs, but it can be sounding great so much!”

The trio arrived up with the concept for Auri back again in 2011 as a usually means for combining their enthusiasm for folks, celtic songs and soundtracks .

In the meantime, Nightwish will release their new double album Human. :II: Nature. on April 10. Check out the video for initially solitary, Sounds, below!