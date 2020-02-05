Nihon Kotsu, DeNA, integrates taxi hail services

The large taxi operator Nihon Kotsu Co. and the information technology company DeNA Co. will integrate their app stores for taxis on April 1st.

With their integrated services, over 100,000 taxis will be available, the companies said on Tuesday.

The integration should increase the competitiveness of costs, improve customer comfort and cultivate the market for taxi hail apps.

DeNA’s taxi company MOV, which offers around 30,000 taxis, is spun off and taken over by JapanTaxi Co., a subsidiary of Nihon Kotsu.

After the merger, DeNA will acquire new shares in JapanTaxi to hold a 38.17 percent stake in the company. The ownership structure is the same as that of Nihon Kotsu, with the two companies becoming the main shareholders of JapanTaxi, whose name will change after the business integration.

Although taxi service app service usage is only 2 percent in the country where around 220,000 taxis are available, these are companies like Didi Mobility Japan Corp., a joint venture between Softbank Corp. and the Chinese giant DiDi Chuxing entered the market with expectations for future growth.

Nihon Kotsu and DeNA plan to increase the number of app users by investing in improving tax systems. They will also step up efforts to strengthen the in-car advertising business, which is an important source of income.

Ichiro Kawanabe, President of Nihon Kotsu and President of JapanTaxi, will become chairman of the integrated company and Hiroshi Nakajima, Managing Executive Officer of DeNA, will become its president.