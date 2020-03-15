Nike, Apple Announce Shut Down in US After Coronavirus Outbreak – Up News Info

While some retailers and chains are cutting hours, Nike and Apple have decided to close their stores in the United States for the rest of the month in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s a move that many anticipated came from retail businesses, and it seems these two leading brands are the first to do so. The Nike closures, which were announced on Saturday, extend to Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand starting Monday and are expected to end March 27, according to ABC News.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement that Apple is learning how it handled the blast in China and that it will also close its stores in the United States by March 27.

“One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize the risk of virus transmission is to reduce the density and maximize social distance,” Cook said in a statement.

Both companies said customers can still purchase their products online during the two-week shutdowns.

It will be interesting to see which other chains and retailers do the same and which businesses will remain open.

Until full closure is made, Walmart said as of Sunday, all of its stores would be operating on a reduced schedule, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., until further notice.

“This will help affiliates preserve the products our customers require and perform cleaning and disinfection,” Dacona Smith, Walmart’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Other businesses like Macy & # 39; s, Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s have said they will keep their stores open during normal business hours for now, but are doing more cleaning at their locations.

What should businesses and restaurants do during this time? Please let us know and we will continue to keep you updated on coronavirus related updates.

