Nike, BodyArmor and the NBA lead brands in mourning for Kobe Bryant

The shocking death of NBA star Kobe Bryant in a weekend helicopter crash caused great sadness among athletes, fans and companies, including sports brands like Nike.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash over southern California on Sunday, killing at least five people. Honors from some of the biggest names in fashion and sports soon poured in.

Nike went ahead and praised one of the best-known brand ambassadors as follows: “He was one of the greatest athletes of his generation and had an immense impact on the world of sports and the basketball community. He was a loved member of the Nike family. We will miss him very much. Mamba forever. “

Although Bryant retired in 2016, he continued to dominate the sport on and off the basketball court, earning over $ 350 million through advertising contracts alone. Later in life, being an accomplished investor, Bryant plowed $ 6 million into the BodyArmor sports beverage brand, which is now valued at $ 200 million after a subsequent investment by Coca-Cola.

BodyArmor added his condolences: “He was an incredible friend of the entire BodyArmor team and a devoted family man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kobe’s family and everyone affected by this tragedy. “

NBA commissioner Adam Silver summarized the mood in this sport as follows: “The NBA family was devastated when Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died tragically. Kobe has shown us for 20 seasons what is possible when remarkable talent is combined with absolute dedication to victory. “

Bryant was also successful with his media production company Granity Studios and received an Oscar for the cartoon “Dear Basketball” in 2018.

// Presented in this article