Nike closing all US merchants for two months due to coronavirus

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Nike declared Sunday early morning it will near all of its retail shops in the United States and a several extra international locations in an effort and hard work to sluggish the unfold of the coronavirus.

Shops across the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will shut commencing Monday. Locations will remain shut by way of March 27, in accordance to a report from CNBC.

Other important suppliers have announced they are closing retailers or reducing hrs in response to the virus.

Here’s the comprehensive statement from Nike by means of CNBC:

The very well-remaining of our teammates and consumers is our top rated precedence so we have made a decision to near our merchants in numerous international locations around the world which includes in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to restrict the unfold of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). These closures will go into effect from Monday, March 16 by Friday, March 27. Buyers can continue on to shop on Nike.com and on our Nike apps.

We are using extra methods in other Nike-managed facilities, which include the solution to perform from household, staggered operate schedules, social distancing and additional basic safety and cleansing actions to help safeguard and guidance our teammates.

Our Nike-owned suppliers in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in several other nations around the world are at present open up and will continue their ordinary functions.