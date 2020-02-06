Nike launches Alphafly running shoes that Eliud Kipchoge used to run the marathon in less than two hours

Nike has launched a mass-market version of its controversial Alphafly shoe, which they claim to comply with the new World Athletics rules.

Last week, the sports federation imposed an unlimited ban on all shoes that have a sole thicker than 40 mm or that have more than one rigid, embedded plate or blade.

Getty Images

The new Nike Alphafly will be used at the Tokyo Olympics

Eliud Kipchoge was the first athlete to run a marathon with prototype shoes in less than two hours last year that don’t meet current restrictions.

However, Nike insists that the retail version of the Zoom Alphafly Next%, which will be available in the summer, is sufficient.

“We are pleased that the Nike Zoom Vaporfly series and Nike Zoom Alphafly Next% are still legal,” said the sportswear giant in a statement.

“We will continue our dialogue with World Athletics and industry on new standards.”

Nike’s vice president, Tony Bignell, added on the American brand’s website: “Barriers inspire innovators.

“As with athletes, we are challenged to think differently and drive forward the groundbreaking advances in shoe design when there is a barrier.”

As a result of the introduction of the new regulations, World Athletics has not banned the Vaporfly series, the predecessor of the Alphafly.

Vaporflys are said to improve athlete performance by up to 4 percent.

According to World Athletics, from April 30, only shoes that an athlete bought on the open market for at least four months may be used for competitions.

On Wednesday, Nike also launched a new Viperfly sprint shoe for the 100m, which, however, does not currently meet the new World Athletics restrictions.

For shoes with spikes, an additional plate or blade for attaching the spikes is permissible, but the sole must not be thicker than 30 mm.

Nike has announced that the Viperfly will now undergo further development to ensure that it meets the latest restrictions.