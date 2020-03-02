[Nike quickly closes European headquarters thanks to coronavirus circumstance – report]



FILE Image: The Nike swoosh logo is found outdoors the shop on fifth Ave in New York, New York, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

March 2, 2020

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Nike’s will shut its European headquarters in the Netherlands on Monday and Tuesday following an staff was infected with the coronavirus, Dutch information company ANP reported.

Citing an interior email, ANP described overnight that the business office in Hilversum would be disinfected. The worker was staying dwelling in isolation for 14 times, it stated.

Approximately 2,000 Nike personnel from 80 nations do the job at the web-site.

A Nike representative could not instantly be attained for comment.

Dutch overall health authorities have documented 10 coronavirus bacterial infections because Feb. 28.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch Modifying by Kim Coghill)