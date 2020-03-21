Nike re-release legendary Whole 90 football boots – worn by the likes of Luis Figo and Paul Scholes

Nike have despatched us all on a trip down memory lane by re-releasing the vintage Overall 90 football boots we all wore as children.

You try to remember the kinds? It was all-around the time of the 2002 Globe Cup…

Luis Figo, Paul Scholes, Roberto Carlos and Francesco Totti all experienced them, to title but a few.

They are back again!

Nike has presented the people what they wished

They ended up quickly legendary.

Rumour has it that, for a shorter while, Sunday League teams only registered players if they owned a pair.

Many bangers have been scored with these complete stunners, not the very least by me – and now they are Back again!

For the 3rd instalment of the ‘Future DNA’ sequence – which has viewed Nike recreate vintage models from the previous – the company has unveiled the Nike PhantomVNM.

They appear specifically like the 2002 Nike Air Zoom Total 90 II, just with a number of modern day touches.

Who could fail to remember these beauties?

That retro black and white layout remains, as perfectly as the legendary band that runs via the forefoot.

The PhantomVNM follows the Phantom VSN ‘Hypervenom’ and the Mercurial Vapor ‘OG Superfly’ – which also paid homage to common styles from the earlier.

Like all those releases, the PhantomVNM will be minimal version, so you could battle to get your fingers on a pair.

Future up, it is a recreation of the Tiempo boots built renowned by Ronaldinho – back when he, err, wasn’t in jail.