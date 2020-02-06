Nike released the STUNNING design as the successor to the World Cup jersey, which broke sales records

Nike has announced the follow-up to Nigeria’s stunning 2018 World Cup kit.

The previous “Naija” jersey of the American sports giants, which was designed for the African nation’s World Cup campaign in Russia, took the world by storm.

The bold design in green, white and black was extremely popular with both football fans and streetwear enthusiasts and set records worldwide with 3 million pre-orders for the jersey before the tournament even started.

Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel in the jersey with soccer fans and streetwear nerds waiting around the corner to buy it in London on release day

And now Nike has released Nigeria’s 2020 Swoosh home kit, and it’s a beauty thing.

The 2018 offer is somewhat weakened, but still offers the balance between retro and traditional African design and could give the beloved Naija jersey a chance to run for its money.

Nike says the design was inspired by traditional Nigerian fabric patterns and that there are no longer any template designs for national teams for bespoke, hand-drawn projects.

Nike has trumps up with another amazing Nigeria kit design

Nigeria will wear its new jerseys at the Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 World Cup

The Super Eagles will wear their stunning new jerseys during the 2021 African Nations Cup qualifying campaign and the 2022 World Cup.

A press release said: “In 2018, Naija changed the game with an eternity collection that set a new standard for Nike’s approach to designing associations.

“In 2020, Nigeria started where it left off with a home kit that combines the traditional aesthetics of an Agbada robe with modern football design.”

The home kit is only part of the Nigeria 2020 clothing collection, and it also features a dark away kit and other items such as a poncho (a poncho?!), A vest, a dress, and more.

The new kits also include the latest Nike NextGen VaporKnit template.

The Korean and US kit designs have also been unveiled and could be a pointer to what’s on the horizon for England and a number of Premier League teams – including Liverpool, whose contract with Nike 2020/21 starts the season.

The latest Nike kit from the USA has a classic, clear design

Korea’s new jersey features a bold, bespoke design that fans will love