Nike releases its most sustainable sneaker yet

In September 2016, Nike representatives traveled to Japan to meet with the Tokyo Olympic Committee. Although the Rio Games were barely out of the news cycle, preparations for Tokyo 2020 had already started. Nike’s marching orders for equipment design have been clarified: A) remember how hot Japan gets in August (low 90s, super humid) and B) prioritize sustainable materials (a rarity for Olympic performance clothing in the past).

About 40 months later, Nike met these requirements. The brand officially previewed their Olympic collection yesterday. The product line includes Vapormax sneakers, which are made from 75 percent recycled production waste, 100 percent recycled jackets and pants for the podium, and a new, revolutionary fabric called Aeroswift, which was developed using nanotechnology. and facilitates the air flow on the skin.

Fortunately for us non-Olympians, experimenting with new age materials in the studio also seems like a hell of a side experience. Nike just announced the launch of the Space Hippie collection, a series of lifestyle sneaks that would be at home on the feet of Mars teenagers in 2120. Made from a flyknit-like fabric called rPoly that uses recycled plastic bottles, t-shirts, and Contains yarn waste. The rest of the shoe is made from recycled foam and rubber waste.

The Space Hippie Collection contains three different iterations – the Space Hippie 3 is the funniest – and all of them will be available sometime this spring, so stay tuned. We don’t know the prices yet, but a lower CO2 footprint that doesn’t lose an ounce of style (seriously, these rake compliments this summer) is pretty priceless.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.