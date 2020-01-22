Nike remains true to its value and pays homage to Chinese tradition

At the beginning of the Year of the Rat, advertising creatives across Asia are offering their favorite Chinese New Year (CNY) campaigns from previous years. We celebrate the best Christmas work and hear what the best in class are.

The time has come again for red and gold, money packages and food. Eat a lot. Unfortunately, it also seems to be a tradition for brands to produce terrible CNY commercials with outdated tropes. Keyword curious aunts and ungrateful children who live abroad.

Just stop.

Maybe we can learn from the recent Christmas spot of a humble hardware store in Wales. With a tiny production budget, Hafod won the Christmas showdown against the mighty John Lewis by focusing on the heart of why we love Christmas. The endearing message of “Be a kid this Christmas” is not the idea of ​​a complex strategic stance. What it does is just cut through the mess with its innocence and a wonderful cover by Alphavilles Forever Young.

The truth is, the point of advertising is not so different from what we think about the Chinese New Year. Least as I am used to as a child. It’s a big deal that seems to get smaller the older I get.

My advice is to look at how your CNY spot reflects the time we live in now. Time Magazine called the Hafod play a Christmas ad that melts icy hearts on the Internet. As far as reviews are coming, that’s pretty tough. Since everything seems to be more negative than ever, the cynic in us can remember what is pure. No matter whether you are in the UK or Asia.

Frankly, it was a struggle to find a CNY point that I really love. But Nike’s first festive venue for the Chinese market deserves mention. The brand has found a charming way to stay true to itself while paying homage to tradition. There were none of the usual tropics.

Instead, the plot focuses on a generous aunt and a niece who is not supposed to accept her generous red packet. What follows is an adorable cat and mouse hunt over the years. Until the young girl has grown old enough to hand out a red packet as a sign of respect for her older aunt. Cue aunt with brand new Nike sneakers and the hunt continues, albeit in reverse.

The casting for the spot was just right, with the art-led CNY feeling without being arrogant like others. A little detail that I loved was the payout in Mandarin. It was beautiful on brand. Chinese viewers would appreciate the importance better. The English translation that tells you not to hold anything back this year doesn’t capture the same essentials. But hey, that was for China. So all in all an impressive debut from Nike.

Hopefully my niece will run away from me this year as I hand out her red package. But that’s exactly how my story would end.

Ed Cheong, Executive Creative Director at Iris

