Nike is sponsoring the flag football teams of Alonso and Robinson this season.

Each school received about $ 22,000 worth of equipment, including cleats and uniforms.

Alonso is a 2A 2A state champion. Robinson has won four straight 1A titles, for a total of five.

Alonso vs Robinson could possibly be the best dressed flag football game in the country.

“It looks good,” said Alonso’s head coach Matt Hernandez.

For the first time ever, Nike has sponsored two high school flag soccer teams. And both happen to live in the Tampa Bay area.

Nike has adopted many of the top names in sports. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, LeBron James. Currently, Alonso and Robinson are flagging football.

“This brand has a relationship with such groups, and the tons and experiences that were invaluable to our children,” Hernandez said.

It’s valuable because national brands can’t price the exposures they can bring to sports, so they’re still finding the way and trying to find out more about the causes.

“I don’t think you could imagine reaching this level ten years ago,” Hernandez said.

“ From where flag football started to the present, we believe that Nike’s sponsorship will help them with the goal of putting high school flag football in all 50 states “Everything is incredible.”

Reality is slowly sinking.

Christmas has come early for Alonso and Robinson players. On the day Nike’s gear arrived, players smashed open shoe boxes, thawed a backpack full of jerseys, shorts and socks, and marveled at the school logo as Nike plunged.

“To be honest, it’s really overwhelming,” said Robinson’s senior wide receiver / safety Rachel Clark. “It’s great to spread this sport and spread this community in this sport. It’s a great feeling.”

It is a lifetime memory.

“That’s not what they forget,” Sanders said. “I will not forget the day Nike came and just gave you all these things. That is what you will remember forever.”

These two teams are creating a lot of memories with the multiple state championships already won. Alonso won consecutive class 2A titles in 2018 and 2019, while Robinson won five of the last six championships, including four straight 1A titles. Still, to actually test a sport, you need a name like Nike.

A sense of belonging just by combining shoes and headband.

“The work they’ve done all year, the work they’ve done, and the success they’ve brought, mean something else, hey, you mean something,” Hernandez said. Said.

Verification. It is everywhere for these female flag footballers. A match is being played at the Tampa Baybucks training facility. And it’s in every part of their brand new uniform.

“I don’t know how they can have a better experience in high school sports,” Hernandez said. “And they feel what they are doing is more special and more important to more people than at the beginning of our season.”

