Nike Web Store sells Out Of Kobe Bryant merchandise

According to numerous reports on Tuesday (January 28th), Nike’s online store has sold out all goods related to Kobe Bryant.

The demand for the goods was brisk after the sudden death of the basketball megastar. A Nike spokesman confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that the goods were sold out. No Kobe Bryant items were sold, and Nike has not asked retailers to return them, as previously reported.

Nike stores have also seen a surge of Kobe Bryant items, according to a source told USA TODAY.

The company is also considering releasing Bryant’s signature shoe series to limit resale and price drops, a source told ESPN. Some sneaker consignment stores said they either maintained existing prices or temporarily withdrew Bryant goods. “We will not sell any Kobes until further notice,” RIF Los Angeles announced in a statement. “All Kobes were pulled off the floor and all online orders were refunded.”

The front page of the Nike website has now become a memorial page for the star of the Los Angeles Lakers.

“We express our deepest sympathy to those closest to Kobe, especially his family and friends,” said Nike in a statement. “He was one of the greatest athletes of his generation and has had an immense impact on the world of sports and the basketball community. He was a loved member of the Nike family. We will miss him very much. Mamba forever. “

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26). The athlete has been one of Nike’s biggest basketball stars since 2003. The Signature Kobe sneakers were still released by Nike after the star’s resignation from the NBA in 2016.

According to ESPN, over 100 NBA players wear Kobe Bryants sneakers on the pitch.

The 41-year-old was not only a basketball phenomenon, he was also a well-known businessman and left a strong legacy of skillful investment and mentoring. Together with Web.com founder Jeff Stibel, he founded the venture capital firm Bryant Stibel in 2013. The company currently has assets of over $ 2 billion.

