[niki-demartino-debuts-new-hair-color-at-rolla’s-celebration!]

Niki DeMartino is rocking a new appear!

The 24-yr-aged YouTuber and social media star debuted her new hair when stepping out for the start of the Rolla’s x Sofia Richie assortment on Thursday night time (February 20) at the one Lodge in West Hollywood, Calif.

Niki famously experienced blue hair for really some time but she lately made the decision to swap it up with a shade of orange!

She was also joined at the celebration by Maddie Ziegler, Rebecca Black, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Tessa Brooks.

