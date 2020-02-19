[niki-demartino-ditches-blue-hair-&-teases-new-solo-music!]

Niki DeMartino has changed up her glimpse!

The 24-yr-aged YouTuber teased on her social media that she was contemplating of dying her hair, then later shared on Instagram Story that she was really carrying out it.

“who. am. i.” she wrote on Twitter, adding, “you’re not all set.”

Niki confirmed little snippets of her new orange hair on her Instagram Story and when followers questioned for far more, she mentioned, “waiting on photos! 😌☄️🍊”

She also shared that she’s a little bit anxious to go out in public in her hometown in Pennsylvania.

“I’m just contemplating about going to pastime lobby, panera, walgreens and travel thru’s in Pennsylvania with this new hair and I’m sweating lol,” Niki tweeted.

In addition to her new glimpse, Niki is also in Los Angeles functioning on new solo songs!

She reported that because Gabi has been talking about her solo music, and Niki has not really talked about hers, so she teased, “It’s coming and it’s not what you are expecting.”

“yes! we’re unleashing who we seriously are this calendar year and we could not be much more enthusiastic for ourselves and eachother. NO Additional COMPROMISING OUR Artwork 🌈✨🌈✨🌈✨,” she included on Twitter.

We just can’t wait around to listen to what both sisters are working on!

Simply click within to see sneak peeks at Niki’s new hair color…