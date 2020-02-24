niki-&-gabi-demartino-do-some-sister-bonding-following-community-fight

Niki and Gabi DeMartino are sharing their first movie given that their general public battle over topless photographs.

The 24-12 months-previous twin YouTubers just posted a video clip all about sister bonding, which was ironically filmed prior to their on the internet blowout.

In the vid, Niki and Gabi attempted their hand at being affectionate sisters, which provided a espresso day, a matching photograph shoot and a spa night.

“We aren’t ideal sisters. We combat a Good deal. Past 7 days a single of our fights became public (embarrassingly) and this was ironically filmed prior – but in this video we attempt to be great affectionate sisters in a sister problem we manufactured up ourselves!” the duo captioned the online video.

Niki and Gabi have created up given that their on line struggle so we hope there’s much more spa nights to come for them!

Check out Niki and Gabi‘s new online video here…

