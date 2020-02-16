[nikita-pearl-waligwa,-star-of-disney’s-“queen-of-katwe,”-died-at-age-15-of-a-brain-tumor]

%MINIFYHTML07d5290ef9f62bdd343c2847a89da91a11%

TSR Acquire A Moment: Roommates, we are unfortunate to report that a single of Disney’s “Queen of Katwe,quot stars, Nikita Pearl Waligwa, would have died of a brain tumor, according to Deadline.

Nikita Pearl experienced been diagnosed with a mind tumor, in accordance to Ugandan media. The movie was about a chess prodigy that emerged from a marginal neighborhood in Uganda and was centered on the true tale of chess player Phiona Mutesi. He started off taking part in chess at age nine and then competed in global tournaments.

The film starred Lupita Nyong’o as the mom of Phiona and David Oyelowo as her chess master, even though Nikita Pearl performed Gloria, a good friend of Phiona who explained the rules of chess.

Nikita Pearl was initially identified with a mind tumor in 2016, and her movie family members moved to get her treatment method for the tumor in India. He recovered in 2017, but the tumor returned final calendar year. Our prayers are with Nikita’s spouse and children suitable now.