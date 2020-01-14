Nikkei ends over 24,000 for the first time in a month

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday for the third consecutive day thanks to a rise on Wall Street and the yen falling against the dollar.

The Nikkei 225’s average rose 174.60 points, or 0.73 percent, to 24,025.17 after 110.70 points on Friday. The Nikkei last ended on December 13th above the psychologically important threshold.

The Topix, which covers all issues of the first section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, closed 5.37 points or 0.31 percent and rose to 1,740.53 points after rising from 6.11 points on Friday.

Given the surge in US stocks on Monday and the dollar exchange rate of 110 yen for the first time in around eight months, investors hurried to buy from the beginning of the first session after the three-day weekend, brokers said. Monday had come.

Risk appetite increased after the United States removed China from the list of currency manipulators on Monday, just two days before the two nations were to enter into a “phase 1” trade agreement. No escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran also made it easy for players to buy stocks, they said.

After the early morning surge, the market came under pressure to take profits. However, the Nikkei managed to stay above the 24,000 mark for most of the remaining session, which was underpinned by the strength of Fast Retailing and SoftBank Group, both heavily weighted components of the index.

“The two components alone increased the Nikkei by around 100 points in the morning,” said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

“Profit-taking pressure increased as the Nikkei recovered from 24,000,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co.

He also pointed out that the upward trend in the market is limited by continued uncertainty about how the US will deal with tariffs on Chinese products.

In the first section, falling emissions outweighed the growth rates from 1,216 to 860 despite increased market indicators, while 83 emissions remained unchanged. The volume rose from 1.091 billion on Friday to 1.234 billion shares.

The clothing retail chain Fast Retailing grew by 2.18 percent and the technology investor SoftBank Group by 3.51 percent.

Auto maker Toyota, technology and entertainment titan Sony, and other export-oriented issues attracted buyers as the yen fell against the dollar.

Chip stocks such as Tokyo Electron and Shin-Etsu Chemical rose on Monday as the US SOX Philadelphia semiconductor index rose.

The most important winners were the steelworks JFE Holdings and the real estate agent Nomura Real Estate Development.

On the other hand, retailer Ryohin Keikaku dropped 19.03 percent in its profit warning for the year ended February.

The Yoshinoya Holdings chain of restaurants in Gyudon fell 9.55 percent after failing to outperform the market’s earnings performance for the year ending February.

