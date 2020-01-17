Nikkei rises to record-breaking US rally and weaker yen

Tokyo stocks rose on Friday as they were bought due to a record-breaking surge on Wall Street and the devaluation of the yen against the dollar.

The Nikkei average of 225 selected issues in the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 108.13 points, or 0.45 percent, to 24,041.26. It rose 16.55 points on Thursday.

The Topix index of all TSE emissions in the first section rose by 6.72 points or 0.39 percent to 1,735.44 after losing 2.34 points the previous day.

Shares soared immediately after the opening bell, with the Nikkei average rising over 180 points and reaching a 15-month high on an intraday basis.

Investors were impressed by all three major US market indicators, which posted their final highs on Thursday, pushing the dollar up to around ¥ 110.20, brokers said.

Wall Street sentiment was buoyed by strong corporate earnings and stronger-than-expected US economic indicators like the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s manufacturing index for January.

In the Tokyo market, the profit-taking pressure increased after the first boost. Supported in part by buying on the yen, the market resisted a southward price rise until closing.

“With no new developments on the US-China trade front, the Tokyo market responded directly to the positive business and economic news,” said Tomoaki Fujii, head of investment research at Akatsuki Securities Inc.

Hirohumi Yamamoto, strategist at Toyo Securities Co., noted that financial stocks had strong buys due to U.S. financial giant Morgan Stanley’s October-December 2019 profit, which exceeded Thursday’s market consensus.

In the meantime, Fujii pointed out that the market was unable to grow after the early morning surge as investors hesitated to raise their long positions before the weekend.

In the first section of the TSE, rising emissions outnumbered falling emissions from 1,194 to 837, while 129 emissions remained unchanged. The volume rose from 1.033 billion shares on Thursday to 1.079 billion shares.

Mega bank Mitsubishi UFJ and brokerage firm Nomura Holdings grew 1.23 percent and 1.05 percent, respectively.

Some semiconductor stocks performed well, with Shin-Etsu Chemical up 1.33 percent and Sumco up 0.58 percent.

Export-oriented issues such as heavy machinery maker Komatsu and automaker Subaru attracted purchases due to the weak yen.

Glass manufacturer AGC and Sumitomo Electric also grew.

On the other hand, Adastria fell 2.69 percent after Mizuho Securities Co. lowered the price target for the clothing store operator.

The losers included drug maker Otsuka Holdings and department store operator Marui Group.

When trading index futures on the Osaka Exchange, the most important March contract rose on average by 90 points to 24,030.

