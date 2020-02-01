Nikki Glaser apologizes for comments in Taylor Swift Doco

comedian Nikki Glaser has apologized for the “body shaming” comments she spoke about Taylor Swift that were played in a recent Netflix Documentary about the singer.

In a long overnight Instagram post, Glaser said she was shocked and embarrassed to hear statements she made a few years ago Miss Americana, She wrote:

“I love Taylor Swift. Unfortunately, I am seen in her new documentary as part of a montage of Asshats saying mean things about her, which explains why she felt the need to escape the limelight for a year. It’s insanely ironic because everyone who knows me knows that I’m obsessed with her and her music. I first heard myself in the caravan last week when I saw it alone in bed (as soon as it came out I was so excited!) And I was horrified to hear my own voice. “

Nikki Glaser continued:

“The Soundbite comes from an interview I did 5 years ago, and I say in a shitty tone:” It’s too thin. It bothers me … all your model friends, and it’s just that, cmon! This quote should be used as an example of projection in PSYCH101 textbooks. If you are at all familiar with my “work”, you know that I have spoken openly about fighting an eating disorder for the past 17 years. I probably felt fat that day and was jealous. “

She went on to say that she had “some death threats from die-hard Swift fans,” but mostly wanted to apologize and tell Swift how influential her music was for her own career.

Since then, Taylor Swift has replied to Nikki Glaser in the comments of her Instagram post and thanked for the apology.

“Impressive. I appreciate it so much and one of the main topics of the document is that we have the opportunity to change our minds over time, grow and learn about ourselves. I am so sorry to hear that You fought with the same things that I fought with. Send a massive hug. “

Below you can read some of our thoughts on the Taylor Swift document Miss Americana.

