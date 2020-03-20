Nikki Haley breaks with Trump, Boeing resigns to rescue

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley stepped down from Boeing’s board of directors and stated opposition to President Trump’s administration, which could offer financial assistance to key US industries in the midst of a crisis. coronavirus.

In a letter dated March 16, Haley announced his resignation as a Boeing board member after being nominated for a position one year ago.

Haley cites his libertarian economic principles as one of the reasons he resigned from the Boeing board, writing that he is opposed to any federal aid to American industries in the midst of a crisis.

Boeing is already the second-largest beneficiary of Department of Defense contracts. In 2017, for example, Boeing noted that about 79 percent of its profits came from government contracts with the United States federal government. Also, Boeing saved about $ 1.1 billion through tax cuts.

Haley writes:

I have had the pleasure of working with Boeing for almost ten years now. As governor of South Carolina, I knew the quality of the company, but most important, the excellence of the Boeing team and the workforce. When I was asked to join the board of directors, I couldn’t think of a better team.

As Boeing has gone through the difficulties of the MAX, I have appreciated the humility and transparency that the team shows to make sure that when the MAX returns to the air, it will be the strongest and most secure aircraft ever flown. [Emphasis added]

As we face the crisis of the Covid-19, Boeing, along with many other companies, face another great set of challenges. I want to be a part of helping the company as it thrives. However, the board and the executive team are going in a direction I cannot support. [Emphasis added]

While I know cash is tight, this is true of many other industries and millions of small businesses as well. I cannot take any action to confront the federal government to get a stimulus or redemption that will prioritize our company over others and rely on taxpayers to secure our financial position. I have long held strong convictions this is not the role of government. [Emphasis added]

I firmly believe that when you are part of a team and the leadership of the team cannot be given in good faith, you have to give up. As such, I resign my position from Boeing’s board. [Empahsis was added]

I hope you all know that I will continue to be a strong supporter of Boeing and its workforce. All of you who have taught me in the last year. The service of each and every one of you has been a privilege. I value the friendships I have made with you all.

If I can ever help or provide service to the Boeing team, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Haley’s resignation comes as Trump thinks he is providing federal help to Boeing amid the coronavirus crisis that has crippled the U.S. airline industry.

“We need to protect Boeing,” Trump said this week. “We absolutely have to help the Boeing. They did well, and suddenly that hit. So when airlines are not doing well, Boeing is not going to do well, so we help Boeing, yes. “

At stake are the jobs of thousands of Americans working at Boeing, specifically the nearly 7,000 U.S. workers, many of whom help build the Dreamliner 787 jet in North Charleston, South Carolina. Boeing is the leading private sector employer in the Charleston district.

Haley joined the board of directors of Boeing last year, even when the multinational corporation had a record outsourcing abroad and unemployment of American jobs for foreign workers.

According to Breitbart News, a report late last year detailed the U.S. software jobs outsourced to most foreign graduates in India for $ 9 an hour. In June 2019, reports stated that Boeing’s recent troubles with its 737 Max fleet coincided with executives outsourcing American software to foreign workers through HCL Technologies Ltd. – an outsourcing company based in India.

Similarly, in 2018, Boeing executives announced their plans to outsource a manufacturing plant in Bengaluru, India, where 3,000 Indian workers would be employed.

