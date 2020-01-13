NikkieTutorials Appears Transgender in Emotional YouTube Video | Nikkie de Jager, NikkieTutorials, YouTube

NikkieTutorials tells YouTube viewers the truth for the first time – she’s transgender.

The 25-year-old makeup artist and vlogger, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, revealed that she was “born in the wrong body” and began to identify as a girl at six.

“Filming this scary video, but it’s so liberating and liberating,” she said at the start of the video. “I have wanted to share this side of me with you all for so long, but I have never been able to determine the moment.”

When she was 14, Nikkie started hormones and used growth plugs to keep it from getting bigger. When she was 19 and already making YouTube videos, Nikkie fully transitioned.

“Yes, I am transgender,” she said. “But at the end of the day, I am me.”

Nikkie revealed that she didn’t tell her fiance Dylan Drossaers his truth at first, but he knows now.

“Dylan and I clicked. And he didn’t know it. He knows it now. Dylan know my past, but wish I told him earlier. Everything was so magical, so good, that I was afraid of losing it if I told my whole story. By the time I told him my whole story, of course, he was shocked, but this is a private matter which we are dealing with and of which I am so proud that we are able to deal with, “she said. .

Nikkie says the reason she got out on YouTube is because she was blackmailed. “I am free and today I can be myself,” she said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOOw2E_qAsE [/ embed]

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB