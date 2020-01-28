Nikola Tesla on ‘Doctor Who’ only clone Kevin Kline?

I love the “war of the currents” because it is an interesting time in our technology history. When I saw “Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror” in the last season of Doctor Who, I couldn’t help but feel like I was being insulted, but in the best possible way? Because a woman wrote the episode and it was a woman who explained Tesla to all of us.

Although I enjoy having a woman explain Tesla once, I have to say that I have been wondering all the time why Goran Višnjić, who plays Nikola Tesla, kept reminding me of Kevin Kline. Let me explain: he had a midsection and a mustache.

Višnjić, whom I remember when I went to the emergency room with my mother, is not someone I usually look at and think, “Wow, just like my favorite man from the past.” I really traveled a lot to Kline out the Soapdish era to play Tesla. Whatever the truth, all I could think of was Kevin Kline.

At least I’m not alone. No, really, a lot of Twitterers kept getting Kevin Kline vibes, and frankly, what if Goran Višnjić and Kevin Kline were in a movie together? Hollywood, I’m giving you this idea for free,

I really enjoyed the current doctor who is on TV. @goranvisnjic was great like Tesla, but I was * very * distracted by how much he looked like 80s Kevin Kline from A Fish Called Wanda. pic.twitter.com/lupghGTYYp

– Scott Gray (@ Scott1Gray) January 23, 2020

Okay, but Goran Visnjic as Nikola Tesla on #DoctorWho is just a clone of Kevin Kline. I have spoken. pic.twitter.com/sZQ4aEZm1x

– Rachel Leishman (@ Rachel Leishman) January 27, 2020

Based on the new # DoctorWho trailer, do I assume that Goran Visnjic will play Kevin Kline for Wild Wild West? pic.twitter.com/L32teaBR6P

– Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) December 2, 2019

I just watched the Doctor Who Tesla episode. Couldn’t get Kevin Kline out of my head while watching. pic.twitter.com/IxHs9xB7Uc

– CaptKarnstein is back in black 💀 (@CaptKarnstein) January 25, 2020

Ok, I finally found out who Goran Visnjic reminded me of this week on #DoctorWho: Kevin Kline. In soapish. pic.twitter.com/vTLaP5wzph

– Ethan Fromes sledge (@starfishncoffee), January 22, 2020

As Gorin Višnjić has helpfully demonstrated here about Doctor Who, it is a universal truth that every white man has the ability to look exactly like Kevin Kline when properly dressed, lit, and dressed. pic.twitter.com/spyIe6neWX

– Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) January 21, 2020

Strange use of time travel, but I’m glad the young Kevin Kline was allowed to play Tesla. pic.twitter.com/Ylqlt1MZPM

– Austin Lugar (@AustinLugar), January 19, 2020

I get serious Kevin Kline vibes from Tesla #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/HoaGifhAvy

– Jayne (@PublishingNinja) January 19, 2020

This episode of Doctor Who was interesting because I didn’t particularly like the feeling of being explained (I know a lot about Nikola Tesla, thanks), but on the other hand the fact that a woman wrote it and a doctor explained it did it a bit better done because 9 times out of 10, it’s a man who yells at Tesla like we haven’t all seen The Prestige or, you know, read a history book.

